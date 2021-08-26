Tannehill, 2 other players on Reserve/COVID list amid latest Titans outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the Reserve/COVID list, along with two other players.
During a news conference on Thursday morning, the team’s General Manager Jon Robinson revealed the news about Tannehill.
- Best tips for treating children sick with COVID-19
- Florida funeral director buries two of his own friends on same day, says no funerals available for weeks due to COVID
- What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and do I need to get one?
- Texas man strips down during school board meeting to make point about mask mandates
- August is deadliest month since March for COVID-19 deaths in Knox County
He added that Geoff Swaim and Justin March-Lillard had also been added to the Reserve/COVID list.
“We follow the protocols. Our medical team has done an outstanding job with talking with the league. The players, coaches, Coach [Mike] Vrabel has had minimal symptoms. It’s usually a day or two, then they’re over it,” Robinson told reporters.
Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel revealed Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus.
The latest coronavirus outbreak impacting the Titans is now at nine.