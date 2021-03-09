Tennessee Titans trade 2020 first-round pick Wilson to Dolphins

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season.

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie.

That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap. NFL.com first reported the trade, saying a swap of picks also is involved.