Titans cut pair of defensive starters in Vaccaro, Butler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have cut two starters from their secondary with safety Kenny Vaccaro joining cornerback Malcolm Butler as salary-cap casualties.

The Titans announced the cuts Wednesday with the moves hitting the NFL waiver wire. Butler’s agent confirmed Tuesday that the cornerback was being released.

Both cuts will save Tennessee millions on the salary cap after the NFL announced the salary cap of $182.5 million per team for the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020.

Vaccaro signed with Tennessee just before the 2018 season as an injury replacement for Johnathan Cyprien, and he wound up starting 42 games over three seasons with the Titans. Vaccaro had 83 tackles and a sack last season in 13 starts, and he had 104 tackles and an interception in 2019.

Butler started 36 of 41 games for Tennessee and had a career-high 100 tackles last season. Releasing the cornerback saved the Titans more than $10 million against the salary cap.

