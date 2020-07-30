Titans GM says LB Vic Beasley will report in near future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Titans general manager Jon Robinson says he has been in touch with Vic Beasley and that the linebacker knows his absence from training camp is unexcused.

”He told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future,” Robinson said in a statement Thursday. ”Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the (coronavirus) protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports.”

The Titans placed Beasley on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Tuesday. Beasley is subject to a $50,000 fine each day he’s absent from training camp.

Beasley is the Titans’ big free agent signee. They signed him to a one-year deal for $9.5 million in March to help bulk up their pass rush opposite Harold Landry, counting on coach Mike Vrabel and his defensive staff to help Beasley return to his form of 2016 when he led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks.

The linebacker had eight sacks last season for the Atlanta Falcons, and he has 37 1/2 sacks in his career after being drafted eighth overall in 2015 out of Clemson.

