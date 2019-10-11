Titans have rule out LBs Wake and Finch for Sunday in Denver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have ruled out a pair of linebackers with Cameron Wake and Sharif Finch both not playing Sunday in Denver.

The Titans scratched them on Friday.

Wake, 37, will miss his second straight game after hurting his right hamstring in the Titans’ 24-10 win at Atlanta on Sept. 29. He has not practiced the past two weeks.

Finch started the first three games and hurt his left shoulder last week in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo. He did not practice all week.

Kevin Pamphile will be available for his first game this season. Pamphile was announced as the starting right guard before the opener only to hurt a knee and miss the first five weeks. Rookie Nate Davis made his first start last week.

The Titans listed cornerback and special teamer Chris Milton as questionable after hurting a calf last week. Running back Rod Smith (groin) practiced fully Friday and is questionable after being signed Tuesday.

