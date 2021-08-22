Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vrabel was on the sideline coaching the Titans’ second preseason game in Tampa Bay on Saturday. Tennessee’s fourth-year head coach is currently quarantining away from the team.

“As of now, nobody else that has been tested this morning has tested positive,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel mentioned that he woke up Sunday morning with a sore throat and decided to get tested. The 46-year-old is making sure the organization takes the right safety measures.

“We have spoken with the people that track the tracing. Those individuals will continue to be tested. Whatever the protocols are…we will follow them exactly how they’re laid out,” explained Vrabel.

Vrabel’s timeline to return to the sideline depends on two separate possibilities.

“What it comes down to is you have two negative tests within a 48-hour period. If that happens, then I’ll be able to go into the building and if not, then ten days,” said Vrabel.