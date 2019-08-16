Titans-Patriots on WATE Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.(WATE) – The Tennessee Titans will be on WATE on Saturday in a preseaon game against the New England Patriots.
The Aug. 17 game is in Nashville.
Titans coverage on WATE begins with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. with the game at 7.
Regularly scheduled ABC programming will air after the 11 p.m. news.
“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” will air from 11:35 p.m. to 1:05 a.m.
“All About ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” will air immediately following from 1:05 to 1:35 a.m.