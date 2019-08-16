Titans-Patriots on WATE Saturday

FILE – In this May 26, 2016, file photo, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey watches as players stretch during NFL football practice in Nashville, Tenn. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk saw enough of Mularkey as he finished the final nine games last season as interim coach to give him the job after interviewing a […]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.(WATE) – The Tennessee Titans will be on WATE on Saturday in a preseaon game against the New England Patriots.

The Aug. 17 game is in Nashville.

Titans coverage on WATE begins with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. with the game at 7.

Regularly scheduled ABC programming will air after the 11 p.m. news.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” will air from 11:35 p.m. to 1:05 a.m.

“All About ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” will air immediately following from 1:05 to 1:35 a.m.