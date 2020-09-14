Titans place CB Adoree Jackson on IR before opener at Denver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have placed starting cornerback Adoree Jackson on injured reserve and replaced him by signing cornerback Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Titans made the moves Monday hours before their season opener at Denver.

Jackson was added to the injury report Friday after being limited by a knee issue. Jackson will be eligible to come off injured reserve in three weeks, the day after the Titans’ fourth game of the season on Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh.

A fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2015, Smith has started four of the 28 games in his career. He played nine games last season, had a career-high 24 tackles and returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for a touchdown at Indianapolis.

The Titans also promoted running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad for the game against Denver. They also added linebacker Daren Bates to the practice squad and cut linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive back Chris MIller from the practice squad.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL