Titans players, foundation give $130K to social justice orgs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans players and the team’s foundation have donated more than $130,000 to nine organizations dedicated to social justice.

A news release from the NFL team says players offered personal donations and the The Titans Foundation matched them.

Titans players, organization and @NFL's @InspireChange continue efforts to make a difference in local community



Over $130,000 Raised for Social Justice 📰 » https://t.co/VSC4QAAQw6 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 17, 2021

The recipients include 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, which focuses on academic and social development of Black male students in the greater Nashville area; YCWA Amend Together, which engages men and boys to change the culture supporting violence against women and girls; and Project Return, which helps people return to the Nashville community after incarceration.

The donations were made in collaboration with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.