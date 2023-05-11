NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans will face the Baltimore Ravens in London this October, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The team is set to face the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL’s 2023 London Games.

The Tennessee Titans last played in London in 2018 at Wembley Stadium, losing the game 19-20 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said the team can’t wait to play overseas and reconnect with their UK-based fans.

“The atmosphere in London leading up to and at our game in 2018 was absolutely electric. Since then, we’ve remained in touch with our UK-based Titans fans and they’ve grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We can’t wait to see them again this upcoming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well.”

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT. The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night.