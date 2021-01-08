Titans to honor officers who responded to Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Prior to kickoff of Sunday’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans will honor the six Metro police officers who safely evacuated residents in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning prior to the bombing.

The six officers – Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller – will be honored as 12th Titans, meaning they will attend the game and have the honor of plunging the Titans Sword of Honor to mark the countdown to kickoff.

“While we can never thank these officers enough for their heroic acts, it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to honor them at the game on Sunday,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We are grateful for their service to our community and appreciate that we’ll have them on site to support the team.”

Titans players will continue to wear “615 Strong” helmet decal during Sunday’s game, honoring the city’s resilience as well as the six officers. The “6” is highlighted in Titans light blue in their honor.

“To be able to stand at the stadium with [my fellow officers] and receive this honor together is amazing,” said Officer Wells. “[Our response on Christmas Day] was a total team effort. It was not what one individual did or said, it was about all of us coming together to protect our community, keep our community safe and keep each other safe.”