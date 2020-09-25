Titans Vic Beasley explains his late arrival to camp, says he’s ready to play

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Vic Beasley spoke with the media for the first time since signing with the team in the offseason. After a week of full participation in practice, all signs point to Beasley making his 2020 NFL debut on Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m excited about playing, I’m excited about the opportunity to make my debut. The coaches will make that decision and we’ll go from there,” said Beasley.

Beasley, who signed a $9.5 million contract with the Titans, got off to a rocky start with his new team. After reporting late to training camp, Beasley was placed on the NFI list after failing his physical upon reporting and has slowly worked his way onto the practice field. When asked why he reported late to camp, Beasley said not everyone always sees eye to eye.

“I just had some things I had to work out. A little disagreement here and there, but I’ve moved on,” added Beasley.

Beasley wouldn’t go into any more specifics on why it took him so long to join the team, but even with a late entrance, his teammates have been welcoming.

“There is a lot of humility amongst this team, not one guy on this team thinks he’s better than the other. I feel like they just welcomed me with open arms and I definitely appreciated that,” said Beasley.

While Beasley did contribute to Atlanta’s pass rush last season, tallying eight sacks, he’s focused on taking advantage of being on a new team, ready to elevate his game.

“When you come to a new environment, you want to have that great first impression and show the people on the team that you want to be here. I’m excited because I think it gives me the opportunity to get myself back in that category as one of the elite pass rushers,” said Beasley.

The Titans final injury report did not list Beasley ‘OUT.’ He told the media it’s up to the coaches and training staff on whether or not he will play on Sunday.

