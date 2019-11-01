Titans will be without defensive tackle Casey, center Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans will be without four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and starting center Ben Jones against Carolina on Sunday.

The Titans also declared tight end Delanie Walker out Friday.

Casey appeared to hurt a shoulder making a stop on fourth-and-1 late in last week’s 27-23 victory over Tampa Bay. He did not practice all week. Jones left that game briefly, then returned. But he has been in the concussion protocol all week since reporting symptoms Monday and also hasn’t practiced.

Left guard Rodger Saffold will play after clearing the concussion protocol after being limited to nine snaps last week.

Jamil Douglas is expected to replace Jones. Douglas has come off the bench to play in each of the last two games.

Walker, limited to five snaps in an Oct. 20 win over the Chargers, has not played or practiced since with an injured right ankle. He broke that ankle in the 2018 season opener.

