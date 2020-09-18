Titans will be without receiver A.J. Brown vs. Jaguars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injured knee.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that rookie running back Darrynton Evans also will miss his second straight game with an injured hamstring.

Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in 2019. He played in the Titans’ win in Denver on Monday night, but he was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday.

Corey Davis, the Titans’ other starting receiver, practiced fully Friday after being limited Thursday by a hamstring that had him on the injury report last week. Davis played and led the Titans with seven catches for 101 yards.

Starting cornerback Malcolm Butler is questionable with an injured quad. The Titans already are without starting cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve Monday. Linebackers Vic Beasley (knee) and Derick Roberson (knee) also are questionable.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan practiced fully Friday after missing Thursday with an illness.

