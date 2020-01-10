WATCH: Titans Playoff Fever Coverage

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens and our Nashville station, WKRN News 2 is breaking down all the excitement of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Get fired up for the showdown with the top-ranked Ravens with our special Titans Pregame Coverage Saturday, Jan. 11th at 3:30 p.m. EST. (Watch on-air, on WATE.com or on our app)

And get ready for game time with our Titans Kickoff Preview at 7:30 p.m. EST. (Watch on WATE.com or on our app.)

