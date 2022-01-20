KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee men’s tennis team has ascended to the top of national rankings for the first time in over a decade after a top-5 clash in Texas.

Tennessee registered a narrow 4-3 victory over No. 5-ranked TCU in Fort Worth over the weekend. The top-ranked clash propelled Tennessee to No. 1 in the ITA rankings for the first time since March 2011.

The defending SEC champions improved to a perfect 3-0 on the season that began with Tennessee ranked fourth in the nation.

Head Coach Chris Woodruff improved his overall record at Tennessee to 88-23 in his five seasons at Tennessee, including a 28-11 record in SEC play.

After the win in the Lone Star State, the Vols return to Rocky Top for their second home doubleheader of the season. They’ll face tenth-ranked Wake Forest followed by Tennessee Tech on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Noon and 4 p.m.