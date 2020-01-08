Tennessee tops Missouri 69-59 on the road

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WATE) – Tennessee took down Missouri 69-59 on the road on Tuesday night, giving the Vols their first SEC win this season.

Jordan Bowden, who was 3-25 in the last two games, finished with a game-high 13 points against the Tigers.

Bowden, the Vols lone senior in the lineup, was one of six Vols that scored 11 points or more. Vols freshman guard Santiago Vescovi added 12 points in his second game with Tennessee. Josiah-Jordan James, another freshman guard who was playing in his first conference game on the road, scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds.

John Fulkerson, Yves Pons and Jalen Johnson each added 11 points as well. It was a career-high for Johnson as the redshirt junior from Durham, N.C. went 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Tennessee takes down Missouri 69-59 on the road as six Vols scored 11 points or more.#Vols scoring leaders

Bowden: 13p, 4r

Vescovi: 12p

James: 11p, 7r, 4a

Fulkerson: 11p, 6r

Pons: 11p

Johnson: 11p — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) January 8, 2020

Tennessee (9-5, 1-1 SEC) returns home on Saturday as the Vols welcome South Carolina to Thompson-Boling Arena at 1 p.m.