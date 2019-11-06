Tennessee tops UNC Asheville 78-63 in season opener

Tennessee took down UNC Asheville 78-63 in its season opener on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lamonte Turner led the Vols with 17 points and was one of four who scored in double figures. Yves Pons chipped in 15 while Jordan Bowden and John Fulkerson each added 10.

“I’m disappointed in our senior play,” head coach Rick Barnes said after the game. “We’re counting on Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner and they turned the ball over too much.”

Tennessee had 17 turnovers in the game, six from Turner and four more from Bowden.

Tennessee turns to a home game against Murray State on Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.