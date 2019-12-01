Tennessee-Vanderbilt game: Jauan Jennings sideline play in spotlight on morning after

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite a breakout game by freshman Eric Gray and a dominating win over Vanderbilt, some of the spotlight nationally Sunday is on one play – one that did not even involve a penalty.

It was a play involving Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings, a fan favorite and a star receiver senior from Murfreesboro, who was playing in last regular-season game as a Vol.

Here’s what happened:

Vanderbilt and Tennessee scuffled late in the game on the Vol sideline after Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley was tackled by Jennings while going out of bounds.

Video appears to show that as Jennings was getting up, his foot hit Shelton-Mosley’s head, but it was unclear whether or not the move was intentional.

Shelton-Mosley’s helmet appeared to come off as he slid toward the Tennessee bench after getting hit (and before Jennings’ foot hit Shelton-Mosley’s head).

No penalty was called on the play, but it’s getting some national attention.

Jauan Jennings took a lap around Neyland Stadium to high five a few more fans before leaving Neyland one final time. #Vols pic.twitter.com/LdQxqcM9yT — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) December 1, 2019

Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched its first winning season since 2016 as it continued its rebound from a 1-4 start. The Vols went 4-8 in 2017 and 5-7 last year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)