Tennessee-Vanderbilt game: Jauan Jennings sideline play in spotlight on morning after

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite a breakout game by freshman Eric Gray and a dominating win over Vanderbilt, some of the spotlight nationally Sunday is on one play – one that did not even involve a penalty.
It was a play involving Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings, a fan favorite and a star receiver senior from Murfreesboro, who was playing in last regular-season game as a Vol.
Here’s what happened:
Vanderbilt and Tennessee scuffled late in the game on the Vol sideline after Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley was tackled by Jennings while going out of bounds.
Video appears to show that as Jennings was getting up, his foot hit Shelton-Mosley’s head, but it was unclear whether or not the move was intentional.
Shelton-Mosley’s helmet appeared to come off as he slid toward the Tennessee bench after getting hit (and before Jennings’ foot hit Shelton-Mosley’s head).
No penalty was called on the play, but it’s getting some national attention.
Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched its first winning season since 2016 as it continued its rebound from a 1-4 start. The Vols went 4-8 in 2017 and 5-7 last year.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)