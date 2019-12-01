Tennessee-Vanderbilt game: Jauan Jennings sideline play in spotlight on morning after

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite a breakout game by freshman Eric Gray and a dominating win over Vanderbilt, some of the spotlight nationally Sunday is on one play – one that did not even involve a penalty.

It was a play involving Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings, a fan favorite and a star receiver senior from Murfreesboro, who was playing in last regular-season game as a Vol.

Here’s what happened:

Vanderbilt and Tennessee scuffled late in the game on the Vol sideline after Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley was tackled by Jennings while going out of bounds.

Video appears to show that as Jennings was getting up, his foot hit Shelton-Mosley’s head, but it was unclear whether or not the move was intentional.

Shelton-Mosley’s helmet appeared to come off as he slid toward the Tennessee bench after getting hit (and before Jennings’ foot hit Shelton-Mosley’s head).

No penalty was called on the play, but it’s getting some national attention.

Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched its first winning season since 2016 as it continued its rebound from a 1-4 start. The Vols went 4-8 in 2017 and 5-7 last year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) outruns Vanderbilt safety Anfernee Orji (26) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

