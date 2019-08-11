Tennessee Vols: Bigger and deeper on offensive line, but no starting group set

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s a saying in football that games are won or lost in the trenches. It’s a cliche, but also true.

Too often last year, Tennesse has spent far too much time moving back on offense than forward. The Vols are bigger and deeper on the offensive line this year.

But coach Jeremy Pruitt said his coaches not close to finding the “first group of five.”

Several different combinations have been working together in fall camp and “that’s good for the group,” he said. “We’ve got good competiti0on there.”