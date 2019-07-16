Tennessee Vols: Single-game tickets available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Single-game Tennessee tickets have gone on sale.

Tickets for the home opener against Georgia State start as low as $40, while games against Chattanooga (Sept. 14) and UAB (Nov. 2) start at $30 each.

Tickets for the home finale against Vanderbilt (Nov. 30) begin at $40. Single-game tickets for BYU (Sept. 7), Mississippi State (Oct. 12) and South Carolina (Oct. 26) open at $50 apiece. Tickets for the Vols’ showdown with Georgia on Oct. 5 start at $110.

Along with the single game prices, a new package for the South Carolina game will be available. Vol fans can purchase four tickets, four 20-ounce fountain drinks or bottled beverage/bottled water and four hot dogs for $178.

Also available is the Vol Pass, which gives Tennessee football fans the opportunity to attend every game in Neyland Stadium this fall for just $280.



An alternative to the traditional season ticket, the Vol Pass allows fans to secure seats to all home games via an online selection process before each game and features mobile ticket delivery.

Season tickets to the 2019 season are available as well, starting at $360. Full Season Ticket Holders will enjoy a new benefit for the 2019 season in a 20% off discount for single-game purchases.

Full Season Ticket Holders must log into their account on AllVols.com to receive the benefit. (Benefit only available to Full Season Ticket Holders/Non-Vol Pass tickets)

The Tennessee football team will begin year two of the Jeremy Pruitt era next month with an experienced team that returns 18 starters, including quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, leading tackler Daniel Bituli and the SEC’s returning leader in sacks Darrell Taylor.

To purchase tickets or find more information visit AllVols.com.