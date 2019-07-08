Tennessee Vols: UT to play Florida State in Emerald Coast Classic

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with his team during a timeout against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will play Florida State in the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic the day after Thanksgiving, it announced Monday.

The two-day tournament in Niceville, Fla., is on the campus of Northwest Florida State College. The other first-day matchup features Purdue against VCU. The winners and losers of Friday’s games meet on Saturday.

The Volunteers and Seminoles have played eight times, with Tennessee holding a 5-3 advantage. The teams haven’t met since 1989. The series is tied, 1-1, in games played at a neutral site.