Tennessee Vols: UT to play Florida State in Emerald Coast Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will play Florida State in the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic the day after Thanksgiving, it announced Monday.
The two-day tournament in Niceville, Fla., is on the campus of Northwest Florida State College. The other first-day matchup features Purdue against VCU. The winners and losers of Friday’s games meet on Saturday.
The Volunteers and Seminoles have played eight times, with Tennessee holding a 5-3 advantage. The teams haven’t met since 1989. The series is tied, 1-1, in games played at a neutral site.