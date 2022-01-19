KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Tennessee Volunteers and Washington Huskies will meet on the football field for the first time ever in the next decade.

The two programs have scheduled to play in a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030, the two programs announced on Wednesday. The first of the two meetings will be played in Knoxville on Sept. 1, 2029. The Vols will then hit the road the following season to take on the Huskies in Seattle on Sept. 7, 2030.

The University of Tennessee and the University of Washington are two of only three on-campus college football stadiums that feature a waterfront where fans can arrive by boat.

Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said, “We are thrilled about scheduling a high-caliber Pac-12 program like Washington. These schools offer fans the chance to experience two very unique venues on the water in great cities. We appreciate Jennifer Cohen and the University of Washington administration in collaborating with us on this endeavor.”

The series will mark the first time that Tennessee will face a Pac-12 team in the regular season in football since traveling to Oregon on Sept. 14, 2013.