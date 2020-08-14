Tennessee won’t host university-organized tailgating this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman on Thursday said there will be no university-organized tailgating on campus this year.
Plowman addressed questions from students and families via Zoom live stream regarding campus life and the football season during a livestream with Dr. Spencer Gregg, the Director of the Student Health Center.
Tailgates organized by the university or student organizations will not be allowed. Tailgating for individual fans is yet to be determined.
“Game days will look different this fall. There will be no tailgates organized by the university, including student organizations. There is a lot of uncertainty about plans for football in general. Details about individual fans’ ability to tailgate on campus are yet to be determined. Whatever we do will follow recommended guidelines from public health officials. We will communicate specific information as decisions continue to be made.”
University of Tennessee Knoxville
“We are hopeful the team will get to play. If they do, it will not be to a full stadium and there will likely be significant reduced capacity,” Plowman said Thursday.
Plowman also outlined the steps she says university officials have taken before the start of the school year, like meeting with the greater UT Knoxville community to better prepare for students to return to campus.
Those meetings, she said, included renters and homeowners in the surrounding area of the campus to ensure social distancing guidelines were understood.
