TAMPA, Florida (WATE)- The Tennessee Volunteers opened their SEC Tournament run Friday evening in Tampa, Florida, chasing the program’s first conference title since 1979.

The team shot 8-19 from beyond the arc with 4 of those shots courtesy of junior guard Josiah-Jordan James to propel the Vols past Mississippi State, 72-59.

Mississippi State opened the scoring after Iverson Molinar took the ball inside and finished with a layup to give the Bulldogs their only lead of the first half.

Tennessee answered on a dish from Josiah-Jordan James to Kennedy Chandler who drained a three-pointer to give UT the early lead, 3-2.

Around four minutes into the contest, Chandler gave fans a scare, exiting the game with what appeared to be a rolled right ankle. The Vols kept the advantage despite Chandler’s absence, scoring 4 points to take an 11-8 lead by the 15:16 mark. But the Bulldogs kept it close.

Tolu Smith made a layup to make it a one-point game, then headed to the free-throw line after a foul on Jonas Aidoo. Smith made the shot from the charity stripe to tie it at 11.

The Vols pulled ahead after Zakai Ziegler passed it to Santiago Vescovi on the outside who made his first triple of the night to give Tennessee a 14-11 lead. The Bulldogs kept it close, tying the game at the 12:59 mark after D.J. Jeffries drained a tiple, 16-16.

Chandler checked back in and scored 4 points to give the Vols a 30-22 lead with 5:30 left until the break. The Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 30 with 3:13 left until halftime.

Tennessee made 15-of-30 shots from the floor, but the Bulldogs shot 13-of-23 to keep it a one bucket game at the break, 39-37.

The rim was a magnet from distance for Josiah-Jordan James in the second half. The junior guard shot 4-4 from long range to give Tennessee an 11-point lead over the Bulldogs, 51-40 at the 15:45 mark of the second half. His 12 quick points were the difference for the Vols.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield sparked a 6-0 run for the Vols scoring four points off of a layup and a jumper. Then James made a jump shot of his own to give the Vols a 57-45 lead.

Tennessee shot 50% from the field and 42% from three-point range in the second half to put the game to bed, 72-59.

Josiah-Jordan James led all scorers with 16 points. He added five rebounds and four assists. James was one of five Vols who ended in double-digits in scoring.

Tennessee played unselfishly, ending with 21 assists on 29 field goals made.

Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament semifinal and will play the winner of the Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky game.