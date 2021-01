KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ice Bears Head Coach Jeff Carr joins Six Sports Jordan Crammer in The Bears Den each Sunday Night to recap the weekend of SPHL hockey.

This week the pair breakdown a bizarre weekend of four-on-four hockey, take a look at goaltender Peter Di Salvo’s 100th career win, preview Knoxville’s upcoming slate of games against Pensacola, and get Coach Carr’s reaction to a photo of his players going viral on social media this week.