KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Ice Bears hold a record of 11-4-1, one shootout loss, sitting third in league standings with 23 points.

The Ice Bears had another winning week on the ice, posting back-to-back shutout wins over the Birmingham Bulls.

Goalie Jimmy Poreda recorded 25 saves on Friday to earn his second shutout win of the season.