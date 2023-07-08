MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For 55 years the best in slowpitch softball have flocked to Maryville, Tennessee for the annual Smoky Mountain Classic.

This year the top 17 ranked teams in the country are represented in the pool of 34, playing for what’s considered one of the most prestigious titles in slowpitch softball, second only to World Champion.

“For conference and upper level softball, this is the mecca of softball, every great player that’s ever played has played on these fields so it’s a showcase of all softball,” said Greg Connell, Slowpitch Softball Player.

“You hear one of them refer to this one there was some stuff going on this morning they said you know this is the granddaddy of them all and I love hearing that because it means a lot to our department that they love coming here because of the magnitude of what this tournament brings,” said Parks & Rec Assistant Director Chris Clark.

The Championship Game will be held this Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Sandy Springs Park.