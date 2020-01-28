MIAMI, Fla. (KRON) — Apparently Jimmy Garoppolo is notorious for leaving his friends on read.
During Media Day in Miami, San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle called the quarterback the “worst texter of all time.”
This was in response to a reporter asking Kittle what a not-so perfect part of Garoppolo is.
“I’m telling you he leaves me on read all the time,” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘Jimmy, want to go to the movies?’ No response. And the next day, he’ll be like ‘yeah I saw your text, I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks Jim, that’s awesome.”
Let’s hope Garoppolo’s communication on the field Sunday is better than his communication over the phone.
LATEST BIG GAME HEADLINES:
- Yassin’s Falafel House back to normal after smoke bomb leads downtown restaurant to evacuate Monday night
- 49ers’ George Kittle calls Jimmy G the ‘worst texter of all time’
- Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
- Sevier County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to identify a vehicle possibly tied to a burglary
- Church safety and security classes