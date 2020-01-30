‘An incredible display of wealth’: Massive yachts hard to miss in Miami

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Something in the water is catching the attention of thousands in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Most will say Miami is known for its good food, good music, and prime beachfront property. But its also known as a showcase for money – lots of it – which is hard to miss. It’s why the beaches are packed, the roads are jammed and the docks are full ahead of Sunday’s kickoff for Super Bowl 54.

“All this stuff on the beach is definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever done and Miami is an awesome place,” one person said.

The sights and sounds of the South Beath are living up to the Miami reputation for many visitors. Docked beneath the city skyline sit perhaps the most eye-catching attraction of them all: megayachts.

It’s a reminder to Kansas City Chiefs fan, Kelly Yarborough, that he is far away from home.

“Oh my gosh, what an incredible display of wealth and something you would just never see in Kansas City,” Yarborough said. “Obviously we’re as far away from an ocean as you can get so the size of these boats are phenomenal.”

Three-story super yachts stretched along Port Miami are soaking up the sun and attention, offering a glimpse of life in the Magic City.

“You want to see the ocean, the sun, the boats, definitely brings the whole yachting feel, South Beach Miami vibe,” Yarborough said.

For others, the yachts docked at Port Miami offers a glimpse of what-if.

“It’s nice to see how the other half lives,” Yarborough said. “It’s good to be king.”