INDIANAPOLIS – Just one playoff berth has been secured with only four weeks left in the NFL’s regular season.

The Eagles clinched a spot last week with a dominating victory over the Giants. This week, the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers can all join Philadelphia in the postseason with wins.

Week 15 kicks off with one of those teams in playoff position, San Francisco visiting Seattle on Thursday Night Football. The schedule continues with a Saturday tripleheader: Colts at Vikings, Ravens at Browns and Dolphins at Bills.

Sunday’s slate features Big Game Bound’s marquee matchup between the Lions and Jets, two teams that entered the season with low expectations but are now fighting for the postseason.

WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles joins host Chris Hagan to talk about Detroit’s turnaround. The Lions have won five of their last six games.

This week’s show will also feature reports from Buffalo, Nashville and Washington and the “Son of Sweetness,” Jarrett Payton, gives his weekly picks.

Big Game Bound streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET leading up to February’s Super Bowl in Arizona.