KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge alum Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 17 rematch in the AFC Championship.

It is an exciting time for the Cincinnati faithful and East Tennessee supporters, but it is an especially exciting time for his biggest supporter who gets to watch her son live out his dream.

Camillia Stewart, or as Bengals fans like to call her, ‘Mama Tee’, the elation has not worn off watching her son, Tee Higgins slice his way through opponents in his second year playing in the NFL.

“I’ve been excited since his first year, but for them [Bengals] to get to where they are now, I think it’s pretty amazing,” said Stewart.

The Bengals shocked the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round to advance to the Bengal’s third-ever appearance in the AFC Championship. The team has a tall task trying to take down the two-time defending AFC Champions, but Stewart said she believes this team has the ability to pull off a stunner.

“I also knew in my heart that they were going to shock the world,'” said Stewart. “Even if they don’t make it to the Super Bowl, just how far they’ve gotten’, I mean the sky is the limit for this team. They’re young. They’re hungry. I think they’re ready.”

And Higgins is ready to catch any ball thrown his way. In year two, the receiver has 82 total receptions for 1,197 yards and six touchdowns. Higgins has averaged around 13 yards per catch in the postseason.

“He knows the type of player that he is and what he can do. He has confidence in himself, he’s ready,” said Stewart about her son.

Higgins is used to performing on big stages, and Stewart is used to supporting him from the stands. The receiver played in two national championships with Clemson, winning it all in 2018. Stewart said the nerves and anxiety she gets in the postseason remain the same. The pregame text messages with words of encouragement remain the same, a ritual she has done since Higgins played at Clemson.

“It’s just this connection we have. He doesn’t even have to reply but he does every time,” she said.

But if they clinch the Super Bowl, well, that is a game-changer.

“I think like, watching all of the Super Bowls, you know growing up, watching all the Super Bowls and then my son. My child has a chance to go do something that I’ve always watched on TV and cheered for. I get emotional,” said Stewart as tears of joy welled up in her eyes.

The exhilaration that comes when her son scores is nothing compared to the overwhelming feeling of joy she feels as a mother watching her child live out his dream for two years.

“I get emotional when I think about it because he’s living his dream. He’s living his dream. And it’s amazing just to sit back and watch him conquer his dream. I’m so excited and happy for him, just excited for him,” said Stewart.

While their season is still alive, Higgins mentioned a possible change in the offseason. Stewart said her son is thinking about changing his number from 85 to 5, the number he wore at Oak Ridge and at Clemson. Higgins said he is thinking about it but has not made a decision yet.