Green Bay and San Francisco police chiefs make friendly wager on NFC Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith has made a deal with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott for the NFC Championship game between the Packers and the 49ers, Sunday.

According to Green Bay police, the terms of this friendly wager are that the losing police chief will take a photo wearing the opposing team’s jersey that will be posted to social media.

“It would be a little difficult to find a 49er jersey in Wisconsin, but we are confident it won’t be needed,” the Green Bay Police Department said on social media.

Green Bay Police notes the losing chief will also be making a small personal donation to the winner’s non-profit police foundation.

Local 5 will update this story with the outcome.