Knoxville business prepares for the Big Game

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Restaurants and bars are getting ready for the Big Game on Sunday night.

This is Knox Brew Hub‘s first Super Bowl, since it only opened a few months ago.

Owner Zack Roskop said he’s not sure what to expect, but he’s ready for a large crowd.

“We didn’t want to go over the top because we didn’t want to encourage people to come out too much, but have a little fun in the process,” he said.

Seats in Knox Brew Hub are expected to be filled.

Bars and restaurants are getting ready for the Big Game tonight. Here's a message from Knox Brew Hub owner, Zack Roskop, to those looking for a place to watch the game tonight. Remember, bars and restaurants are still having to follow strict guidelines. More tonight @6News. pic.twitter.com/qhIZJnqkWj — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) February 7, 2021

Even with an exciting night planned, Knox Brew Hub will continue to follow the Board of Health’s capacity restrictions and 11 p.m. curfew.

“Fingers crossed the game ends by 11 p.m.” said Roskop. “That’s going to be really uncomfortable, just being honest, if there’s five minutes left in the game and the score’s tied and we have to ask everyone to leave. We will of course do it because we’re going to follow the rules here at The Hub, but that’s going to be an interesting twist to the end of the night as well.”

Like many other businesses downtown, Knox Brew Hub also has touchless menus and pay options.