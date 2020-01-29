Mahomes’ agent Leigh Steinberg discusses how he succeeds with closed-door NFL negotiations

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Sports agent Leigh Steinberg knows a thing or two about the closed-door conversations that help produce Super Bowl champions.

His latest success story could come on Sunday with all eyes on his client, Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback joined Big Game Bound on Wednesday to share some wisdom on how NFL agents can help mold championship teams — albeit from a distance.

Steinberg has represented an unprecedented number of Super Bowl champions including Ben Roethlisberger, Troy Aikman, and Steve Young.

