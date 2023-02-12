GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — The season all comes down to Super Bowl LVII, an undoubtedly emotional time for the players and coaches that worked to get to this point.

During Chris Stapleton’s performance of the national anthem, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared to be getting emotional. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was also photographed with tears running down his cheeks.

In interviews, both Jason Kelce, plus his brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, said it’s been an emotional time leading up to kickoff inside State Farm Stadium. The Kelces also said they know the emotions won’t end until long after the final whistle blows.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the national anthem prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On their “New Heights” podcast, Donna Kelce asked her sons what they think about on the field as the national anthem plays.

“Oh my gosh, you’re gonna bring me to tears,” Travis told his mom. “That’s always when I have my moment of appreciation, of gratitude, of just being thankful for all the people that have been in my life. It’s just a cool moment to sit there and look at all the fans in the stadium and know that you know, you’re about to go out here and do something so much fun in front of the people that you love and in front of the people that helped you get to where you are in life. That’s what I always think of when I’m listening to the national anthem. It’s my one moment to reflect.”

Jason Kelce had a similar reaction to his mother’s question.

“I always sing it,” Jason said. “For some reason, it’s a very emotional moment and I think it’s because you realize that all of us being here together as a country and as a group, as a family and friends. Everyone evolved in this allows me to play a sport in a game for a living. You realize how fortunate you are and how in-this-together all of us are. It’s an emotional moment for me as well.”

True to form, Jason could be seen mouthing the words to the “Star Spangled Banner” during Sunday’s broadcast.