Tampa in 2021: Florida set to host second-straight Super Bowl

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – Florida may have hit the jackpot! Following this year’s Super Bowl in Miami, the 2021 edition of the biggest game in American sports heads just up the road to neighboring Tampa.

Officials from Tampa are in town to watch Miami in action. It’s the Magic City’s 11th time hosting the big game. That mark ties a record with New Orleans for the most Super Bowls. And that’s why the host committee for Tampa’s Super Bowl is in town taking notes.

“You’ll see the people walking around here. They’ll have a great time this weekend; they won’t know all the hard work that goes in the background,” said Ruben Delgado, Assistant Chief, Tampa Police Department.

One thing of interest to the host committee is all the smaller events surrounding the game. Leaders in Tampa say it’s important to see how everything works to understand the full scope and perspective of the super-sized presentation.

“We’ll see all the venues behind the scenes,” added Delgado. “We’ll kind of look at those security plans and meet with their leaders of those venues.”

Officials from Tampa say they’ve been studying the Super Bowl for two years starting with a trip to Atlanta. And while they’re in town for this event, it’s not their first visit to Miami. They’ve been attending planning meetings to ensure they don’t miss a detail.

“We want to make sure everybody has a unforgettable experience when it comes to Super Bowl 55,” said Rob Higgins, President of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl Host Committee.