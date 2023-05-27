KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Party like it’s 2015 because the Lady Vols are headed back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in eight years. It marks Tennessee’s eighth trip to Oklahoma City in program history.

After taking down the Longhorns in game one 5-2, the Lady Vols finished the sweep with a 9-0 shutout. The UT offense exploded in the seventh with nine runs, tied for the most scored in a Super Regional game in program history.

Kiki Milloy got things started early with a double up the middle and then advanced to third on a Texas throwing error. Zaida Puni followed up with a groundout to third, but Milloy made it home before the throw to give the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead.

Payton Gottshall got the start in the circle and got to work early. The Lady Vols pitcher struck out the side to keep it a one-run ballgame. She finished with five strikeouts and only allowed two hits, a single in the sixth and seven innings. Gottshall improved to 16-1 on the season.

Tennessee held onto that one-run lead until the sixth when Destiny Rodriguez, playing for an injured Lair Beautae, singled to bring home Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and Rylie West.

The Lady Vols erupted in the seventh, scoring six runs on five hits and two Texas errors. With the bases loaded, Koutsoyanopulos hit a single into right field but a misplay by the Longhorns defense allowed all three runners to score, as well as Koutsoyanopulos.

Tennessee will open up the Women’s College World Series against the winner of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional, either Alabama or Northwestern, in its first game in Oklahoma City.