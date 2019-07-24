Titans’ Taylor Lewan suspended first 4 games of season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taylor Lewan with the Tennessee Titans has been suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season.

The longtime player said he received a letter from the league a few weeks ago notifying him that he had failed a drug test after testing positive for Ostarine. Lewan said he did not knowingly take the drug.

“I am completely responsible for the things that are in my body, whether the supplement I am taking has it on the label or not. I want everyone to know that I have never taken this supplement knowingly. I’ve never cheated the game and I never will,” he said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Lewan said he made and posted the video to his social media accounts because the information to come from “him and nobody else.”

He also said the most important thing to him is that people know he’s “not a cheater.” Lewan went on to say in the nearly two-minute video that he has taken a polygraph test about Ostarine and that he passed that test.

“I’ve never taken anything to cheat the game,” he said.

Lewan also apologized to his team and fans.

“I’ve never cheated myself and I don’t want you guys to feel cheated. I’m sorry,” he said. “I’m going to be better for this.”