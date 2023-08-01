Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Baseball teams from Sweetwater won in the Division II AAA and Division II “O” Zone of the Dixie Youth World Series championships this week.

The Ruston Sports Complex hosted the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series through Aug. 9. The teams from Sweetwater finished 6-1 in the 2023 Division II AAA and 4-0 in the Division II “O” Zone.

Both teams were in Louisiana since Thursday, July 27.

The Tennessee Dixie Youth Baseball organization posted on Facebook:

“Congratulations Teams Tennessee on wins in the World Series Championships for AAA and Ozone age groups! Both of these teams are from Sweetwater in District 7. Way to bring home the hardware!”

Teams like Tennessee and Texas were the main topic of today after the great showing they put on. Plenty of friends and family were in attendance to cheer on the young stars as each big play happened in an instant.

Some talented teams from other states like North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida have already been eliminated in previous rounds, but the Dixie World Series is also about learning sportsmanship and never letting a player or team hang their head.

This story will be updated with more information.