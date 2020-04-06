Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Todd Helton’s attorneys release statement regarding his DUI from 2019

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Todd Helton_263158

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Attorneys for Todd Helton released a statement regarding his DUI from March 18, 2019.

RELATED: Former MLB, Vols baseball star Todd Helton cited for Knox County DUI crash

Helton was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Knox County and required emergency medical care. His attorneys state that no one else was hurt, and that Helton was given a citation for DUI.

Todd regrets what happened. He accepted responsibility by pleading guilty. He successfully completed treatment, served the mandatory 48 hours required by Tennessee law, and is working to put this behind him.

Todd is thankful for the support he has received.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories