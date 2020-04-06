Todd Helton’s attorneys release statement regarding his DUI from 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Attorneys for Todd Helton released a statement regarding his DUI from March 18, 2019.
Helton was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Knox County and required emergency medical care. His attorneys state that no one else was hurt, and that Helton was given a citation for DUI.
Todd regrets what happened. He accepted responsibility by pleading guilty. He successfully completed treatment, served the mandatory 48 hours required by Tennessee law, and is working to put this behind him.
Todd is thankful for the support he has received.
