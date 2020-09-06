Trevor Bayne is back on the track; NASCAR veteran to return with Niece Motorsports at Darlington Raceway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WATE) — On August 31, Niece Motorsports announced the return of NASCAR veteran Trevor Bayne as he is set to race this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

It’s been two years since Bayne has been on the track and he will race in Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event.

He will be behind the wheel of the No. 40 Plan B Sales/Proceller8 Chevrolet Silverado .

“After almost two years of being out of the seat, I’m so excited and grateful for another chance to go racing. The call from Niece Motorsports to get back behind the wheel at Darlington was unexpected and came together really fast. They have a great group and a lot of potential with their program. I’m looking forward to working with everyone there and going back racing this weekend!” Trevor Bayne

According to Niece Motorsports, Bayne has three Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, dating back to 2015. In addition, the Daytona 500 Champion has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the track nicknamed ‘The Lady in Black’, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2014.

