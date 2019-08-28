Trey Smith cleared to play in UT’s season opener on Saturday

Trey Smith has been cleared to play in the season opener on Saturday against Georgia State, according to the University of Tennesse.

“My family and I consulted with several of the best doctors in the country, and a plan has been developed that allows me to compete with my teammates on gameday,” Smith said. “My family and I are confident in that plan. The coaches and staff here at Tennessee have always had my best interests at heart and I can’t thank them enough. Thanks to all of the fans and my teammates for all of their support.”

Smith starter all 19 games he has played during his careers. Smith also earned all-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2017 when became the first Vol true freshman to start at left tackle in over 30 years.

“This is Trey’s decision and our medical staff has done a great job throughout this entire process,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “The main priority has been and always will be Trey’s health. Our doctors have implemented a plan that will allow Trey to play, and we are excited for him.”

Smith has been an active speaker to youth groups and elementary schools during his time at Tennessee and spearheaded a coat drive for Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry (KARM) during the 2018 season, where over 1,000 coats were donated over five days because of his efforts.