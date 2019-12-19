Trey Smith named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith was named one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award on Thursday.

Air Force senior quarterback Isaiah Sanders and Southern California senior wide receiver Michael Pittman are also finalists. All three will be invited to the award ceremony on Feb. 19, 2020, at The Star in Frisco, Texas, where the winner will be announced.

The winner of the award will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle.

Smith battled his way back to the field in 2019 after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs before the start of his sophomore season. While he’s had to focus on his health, Smith has continued to focus on others.

A member of the 2018 SEC Community Service Team and Wuerffel Trophy nominee, Smith spearheaded a coat drive for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry and was selected as a member of the 2018 VOLeaders Class, a group of leaders chosen across all sports.