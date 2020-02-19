Trey Smith named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

FRISCO, Tx. (WATE) – Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith was named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Tuesday at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas.

The award is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field. Smith was the only junior finalist alongside Air Force senior quarterback Isaiah Sanders and senior Southern Cal wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr.

One of the most dominant linemen in football and a 2019 first-team All-SEC honoree, Smith was a Freshman All-American who had to fight his way back on the field after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs before the start of his sophomore season. His return to the field and excellent play this season has been an inspiration to his team. A member of the 2018 SEC Community Service Team and a Wuerffel Trophy nominee, Smith spearheaded a coat drive for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry and was selected as a member of the 2018 VOLeaders Class, a group of leaders chosen across all sports at Tennessee.

Smith is the third winner of the award, joining Shaquem Griffin and D’Cota Dixon.