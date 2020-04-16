TSSAA cancels basketball state tournament, spring sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Before a student-athlete has the chance to walk through the door of the Thorton Center, the team inside already has a plan in mind for their time on Rocky Top.

“We kind of joke around, it’s not about a matter of if you’re going to graduate, it’s when you’re going to graduate and how many degrees are you going to have when you’ve exhausted your eligibility," Thornton Center Executive Director Marshall Steward said.

It's a quip that due to recent events holds a bit more meaning. With the NCAA recently granting extended eligibility for spring sports athletes who's seasons were impacted by COVID-19 many athletes are now extending their stay on Rocky Top which may mean adding degrees to their resumes.

Tennessee is no stranger to pivoting student-athletes academic plans, with many of their athletes completing the traditional four-year degree with eligibility left on the clock. Steward said the added eligibility from an academic advisor's perspective could be looked at as a combination between a late-career medical red-shirt and a grad transfer.

"One thing that we do kind of philosophically is that we're always going to develop a graduation plan on day one," Steward said. "So there are a lot of things that are outside of a student's control (an injury, an academic red-shirt, a regular red-shirt) that may impact the time that they have left on the clock so to speak. We're always going to put them on the fastest path to graduation. That's one thing that we can control and it's one thing that can't really be manipulated on the back end if you have your degree, you have your degree. So if we find out early on a student who was going to be here for four years is now going to be here for five or six years they're going to stay on the same academic plan."

For senior student-athletes who have already obtained (or will obtain at the semester's end) their undergraduate diploma extending their stay on Rocky Top attending school is not an option. However their way they continue their education four options: