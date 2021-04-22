TSSAA changes venue of Spring Fling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The TSSAA announced some changes to this year’s Spring Fling as track and field will be hosted by Rockvale High School and baseball will be hosted by several different high schools.

Division I baseball championships:

Blackman High School will host the Class A Championship

Siegel High School will host the Class AA Championship

Oakland High School will host the Class AAA Championship

Division II baseball championships:

Middle Tennessee Christian High School will host the Class A Championship

Wilson Central High School will host the Class 2AA Championship

The changes in venue are due to the COVID-19 restrictions at Middle Tennessee State University.

Spring Fling will be held from Tuesday, May 25 – Friday, May 28.