TSSAA: Decision on McMinn/Dobyns-Bennett high school football game expected Monday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The decision for a high school football playoff game called off Friday night is expected soon.
The Dobyns-Bennett/McMinn County high school football playoff game was called off due to what officials are calling an “unforeseen COVID-19 situation.” McMinn traveled to to Kingsport to square off against the Tribe.
While many reports are circulating on social media, the TSSAA confirmed Saturday a decision will be made on Monday.
TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said both schools were asked to submit facts as they see them by Monday morning.
Nothing is off the table for the game, according to Childress, including the possibility of playing the game as soon as possible.