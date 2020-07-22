TSSAA holds meeting regarding contingency plan for fall contact sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic

TSSAA Board of Control Meeting

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s board of control is holding a meeting regarding a contingency plan for fall contact sports, as well as re-classification at Siegel High School on Wednesday.

On July 8, the TSSAA’s board of control did not vote on a contingency plan for the fall contact sports and instead chose to wait in accordance with the advice they were given by Gov. Bill Lee’s legal counsel and office staff.

Also, on July 1, the TSSAA presented four options to the board of directors for high school football.

Option 1:

Teams would play a seven-game regular season.

TSSAA would scrap each teams current schedule and set region schedules for all member schools.

The postseason would start on time and feature a 32-team postseason bracket.

For teams that do not make the postseason, there would be the option to play two additional games to play a nine-game season.

Option 2:

Teams would play an eight-game regular season.

TSSAA would scrap each teams current schedule and set region schedules for all member schools.

One week of the postseason would be cut out and feature a 16-team postseason bracket.

Only region champs and region runner-ups would qualify for the playoffs.

For teams that do not make the postseason, there would be the option to play two additional games to play a 10-game schedule.

Option 3:

Teams would play the normal nine-game regular season.

Teams would keep their current schedules.

Two weeks of the postseason would be cut out and feature an eight-team postseason bracket

Only region champions would qualify for the playoffs and the postseason would start in the quarterfinals.

For teams that do not make the postseason, there would be the option to play one additional game to play a 10-game schedule. This addition of a game is already in the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association bylaws for teams that have a non-losing record and fail to qualify for the playoffs.

Option 4:

The TSSAA board of directors was presented with a fourth option that included not having a postseason, but Childress added that it has been an unpopular option. Childress encouraged the board to make a decision as to which option they’d like to pursue by July 8.

