TSSAA: No high school games, practices until Gov. Lee lifts executive order

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The TSSAA is not allowing games, scrimmages or practices with close contact activities so long as Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order is in place.

Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Bernard Childress announced the decision Tuesday.

The sports directly affected are football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball.

Childress says that football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled.

There are options being developed for both sports for the TSSAA Board of Control to consider, and a decision will be made on how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition.

There was no word given on cross country events.

This is a developing story, we will update you as new information becomes available.

